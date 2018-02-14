Breaking: Shots fired at Florida high school; 17 confirmed dead

Update (4:36 p.m. MST): Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 17 people are confirmed dead, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Original Post (2:23 p.m. MST): A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Robert Runcie of the Broward School District confirmed to WSVN 7 Miami News that there have been numerous fatalities.

Law enforcement and SWAT are on site and have the scene locked down as investigators search for more information about the circumstances of the shooting, according to WSVN 7 Miami News.

At least 20 people were injured and have been taken off the scene to area hospitals, according to WSVN 7 Miami News.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office reported in a tweet that the suspect is in custody, although the scene is still active.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.