Bro Code: Is it dead or alive?

The Bro Code: a friendship etiquette to be followed among men, or, more specifically, among members of the bro subculture. But how many “bros” still follow these rules?

College boys and men all over seem to have some sort of pact to instantly unite themselves to one another.

There’s the common saying of “misters before sisters,” “brovaries before ovaries” and “mates before dates,” but when it comes down to it, how often would guys choose their bros over their girl?

The well–known TV series, How I Met Your Mother, prides itself on the fact that “The Bro Code“ is something that is alive and well, something that all men should follow to help each other out. But, how many guys actually follow these rules?

Two of the most notorious rules of the bro code, according to Brocode.com (yes, it is a real thing) based off the series How I Met Your Mother are:

1. Misters before sisters (Article 1).

This basically means any bond between two guys as friends will be stronger than any relationship between a guy and girl.

But how strong can this bond really be, especially while attending BYU-Idaho? Would you not date a girl because of the sheer fact that your best friend dated her first?

“I think this is a stupid rule,” said Kirby Goodrich, a sophomore studying business management. “No one really follows it, at least I don’t! There really is no point. If they passed up the opportunity to be with a girl, it’s their fault.”

However, Brigham Beckstead, a freshman studying communication, disagreed with what Goodrich had to say. “It is most definitely a real rule that we follow,” Beckstead said.

How do the men of BYU-I feel about this topic?

2. The Wingman (Article 13).

The wingman is arguably one of the most vital points of the bro code. The rule is that no matter when, where or however inconvenient, if your fellow bro asks you to be his wingman, you do whatever is in your capability to make him look good to impress the girl. This rule states, “All bros shall dub one of their bros his wingman.”

“As a homie I feel an obligation to be a wingman,” Goodrich said. “I might not need a wingman, but being one is part of my job description.”

Dating is already hard, but does including more people than necessary in the process really help?

“I feel it is totally unnecessary when it comes to dating,” said Rachelle Schmidt, a freshman studying early childhood and special education.“If you just be yourself and ask the girl out, the odds of her saying yes are just as high, if not higher, than you coming over with your buddy trying to have him make you look good.”

I asked both guys and girls whether or not having a wingman is necessary. More of the guys said yes, while more girls said no.

So, let Scroll know what your stance on the bro code is, men. Are you against it or pro bro code?