Brother Baron speaks about the Holy Ghost and its ‘marvelous work’ at devotional

Brother Ross Baron spoke about the ‘marvelous work and wonder’ of the gospel at devotional on Tuesday, Jan 30, at the BYU-Idaho Center.

“There are at least two reasons why this work is marvelous,” Baron said. “First, because there are living prophets and apostles on earth, and second, God has restored the Gift of the Holy Ghost.”

Baron spoke of the power of the Holy Ghost and the miracles that are possible today because of its influence.

He said members of The Church of Jesus Christ should stay humble so they can be impressionable to the promptings of the spirit.

“Our responsibility is to submit ourselves to the Lord’s authorized and true messengers,” Baron said. “They will then teach us the truth and administer the ordinances and covenants so that we can receive the companionship of the third member of the Godhead.”

Baron said that through receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, doors can be opened to further blessings from the spirit.

“When we understand who the Holy Ghost is and what He can do, we are better prepared to invite His power into our lives,” Baron said.

Baron teaches courses in the Department of Religious Studies and works as an associate dean in the College of Education and Human Development. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from BYU and received a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California in religion and social ethics.

Baron practiced Judaism before joining the Church at 18 years old. He served in the Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission of the Church. He married Kathleen Ann Bolton and has five sons, two daughters and 18 grandchildren.