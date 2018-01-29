Brother Baron to address students at devotional

Brother Ross Baron will address students at devotional on Tuesday, Jan 30, at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Brother Baron teaches religious studies courses and works as an associate dean in College of Education and Human Development. He graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in finance and received a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California in religion and social ethics.

Scroll featured Brother Baron’s conversion story in October 2017.

Brother Baron practiced Judaism before he joined the Church at the age of 18. He served a full-time mission in Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission. After returning from his mission, he married Kathleen Ann Bolton. Now, they have five sons, two daughters and 18 grandchildren.