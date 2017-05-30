How to build a better online dating bio

Over the past few years, technology has slowly become more and more integrated into society and culture, influencing almost everything people do.

Kids soon won’t be able to remember days before Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Wi-Fi and smartphones. Social media is, unavoidably, a part of daily life. Mediakix.com found that the average person spends two hours every day on some kind of social media.

One example of this influence is online dating.

Although it’s not necessarily a new trend — Match.com was founded in 1995 — online dating has gained a lot of traction in the past few years, due in large part to apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Mutual.

The Pew Research Center, in 2016, found that 27 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds had tried online dating in 2015, which is a significant increase from a reported 10 percent in 2013.

Not long ago, these apps were almost taboo. Some perceived them as tools for people who were desperate or incapable of finding someone to date in person; but the stigma is changing.

An article in USA Today cited a study published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which found that about 45 percent of couples meet online.

Erik Egbert, a freshman studying biology, said he was on Tinder for about five months.

“I was new to Rexburg, and so I hopped on to make friends, or even find a girlfriend,” he said.

Those familiar with dating apps know that the experience they offer is often frustrating and confusing.

However, A few subtle changes to your bio can make a big difference.

A collection of data from different sources on Datingsitesreviews.com states, connecting your Tinder account to Spotify leads to an average of 84 percent more matches. Facing forward in your photo makes a right swipe 20 percent more likely, with an additional 14 percent if you are smiling.

Egbert said that it is hard to swipe right when you cannot see their face.

“It’s hard to tell what someone looks like from behind,” Egbert said.

Miranda Arndt, a sophomore studying health care administration, said a variety of things attracted her to pictures.

“If they have pictures of them with their families, then that’s cute,” Arndt said. “Or if they have pictures of them doing anything outdoorsy, that’s pretty attractive too.”

Samantha Richins, a freshman majoring in university studies, said that the verbal content of a bio was important to her.

“Humor was big for me because I wanted to meet fun guys,” Richins said.

Egbert said that you can separate yourself from the crowd by being succinct and genuine.

“Be real,” he said. “Witty bios are always funny. And don’t say you love to hike because everyone says that.”

Richins said that guys should stay classy.

“If they were inappropriately sexual in any way, that definitely was a turn-off,” she said.

Arndt said she has her own short list of turn-offs in a bio.

“If they have too many selfies, then that’s unattractive,” she said. “Facial hair, if it’s a mustache, it’s an instant no-go.”