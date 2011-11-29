Bulletin Board enables student ride sharing

Students traveling to and from BYU-Idaho can use the online Bulletin Board service to help them find rides.

People looking for and offering rides can post and search ads to connect with each other.

They have 200 characters to describe the dates and times they will be leaving and returning, how much room is available, gas money, contact information and any other details.

Laci Whiting, a senior studying early childhood special education, is an employee of the Ask BYU-Idaho department.

Whiting works at the information desk in the Spencer W. Kimball Building. One of her duties is to approve or reject ad postings on the Bulletin Board.

The most frequent reason that ads are rejected is for not having dates included in them.

“If we don’t know what Thursday they’re talking about, then we have to reject it,” Whiting said.

Whiting recommended that students looking for rides post on the board at least two days before they plan to leave so their ads can be approved in time.

“We approve the rides first, because we know they’re time sensitive,” Whiting said.

Drivers are responsible for removing their ads if their cars are full.

“Sometimes people will leave posts on there after it’s already been filled, and that’s frustrating,” said Rianne Trevisanut, a senior studying English.

Drivers have other responsibilities to their passengers.

“[Drivers should] be where they’re going to be when they say they’re going to be there,” said Andy Romero, a

senior studying ceramics.

Amy Anderson, a senior studying elementary education, said it’s important to have a comfortable environment in the car.

“Listen to music that everyone can enjoy or at least tolerate,” Anderson said. “Keep the temperature comfortable.”

Drivers should also make their passengers aware of any unusual circumstances.

“This girl that was taking me to Utah was training a dog to be a help dog, and it was barking the whole first half of the way,” said Jonathon Collings, a sophomore studying economics.

There are also responsibilities that passengers have to the drivers.

“Be respectful to the driver’s car,” Anderson said. “Don’t make a mess. [Passengers should] try their best to arrange it so the driver doesn’t have to go out of their way to drop them off.”

Romero said passengers should also be mindful that there might be other passengers or limited space.

“It’s always a passenger we’re waiting on, or that brings a ton of stuff and there’s nowhere to put it,” Romero said.

Some drivers charge a flat rate for gas money.

Others may save the receipts and divide the cost at the end of the trip.

“I think [the driver charging]

enough to break even is fair, because they’re getting helped back,” Trevisnaut said.

To get to the ride board, students may visit www.byui.edu, click “Students,” then hover over “Campus Life” and click on the “Bulletin Board” link from the list that pops .

Students looking for a ride can click on “Rides” and then “Driver Needed.”

Drivers looking for passengers can click “Passengers Wanted.”

Drivers who want to post an ad for the ride they’re providing can click “My Ads,” then “Post New Ad.”