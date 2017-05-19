Burgfest announces first band to perform at summer festival

Orange County, California based rock ‘n’ roll band Vanillaroma has been announced as the first artist to perform at this summer’s Burgfest.

Rexburg’s only outdoor music festival, Burgfest, will take place on July 15 in the street outside of The Burg, according to the festival’s Facebook event page.

Vanillaroma recently released their first full-length album, titled Sophomore Slump.

“The title pokes fun at the stigma of a band’s second release and speaks to the personality of the band,” according to the Burgfest Facebook page. “They aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves and let loose on stage.”

The remainder of this summer’s lineup is yet to be announced.