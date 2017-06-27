BYU campuses change policies for sexual assault victims

stated. “Such violations will generally be handled so that the student can remain in school while appropriately addressing these concerns.”

However, the university can offer support, counseling or education efforts to victims or witnesses who have violated the Honor code.

The university also announced a third part of the new policy, leniency, for those involved.

“To encourage the reporting of sexual misconduct, the university will also offer leniency to victims and witnesses for other Honor Code violations that are not related to the incident but which may be discovered as a result of the investigatory process,” BYU stated. “Such violations will generally be handled so that the student can remain in school while appropriately addressing these concerns.”

BYU also clarified that students who have committed sexual misconduct will not be granted any of these protections in the new policy.

Some feel the policy is a great idea.

Leah Barnard, a once victim of sexual assault and alumna of BYU-I, said she felt it was a great change in policy.

“For someone that goes through something like that, it’s hard to come forward and tell someone what happened,” Barnard said. “I was fortunate enough that I got the help I needed and worked through it. When something like that happens, the victim often blames themselves and thinks they are the one who is in trouble. I think BYU-I is trying to change that, and I am glad they are doing it. Maybe it will help more people, and to me, if it even just helps one person, then that’s one more person who doesn’t have to keep reliving the nightmare over and over again.”

However, the new policy change has not pleased everyone.

Former BYU student Madi Barney, who began a petition in April 2016 for the university to adopt an amnesty policy spoke out about the policy, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“(The new policy) ‘sounds nice,’” Barney said in a Salt Lake Tribune article, “but the language is so loose that this could hypothetically not change anything.”

BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins expressed confidence in the new policy, according to a Salt Lake Tribune article.

The article stated that Jenkins referred to the confidentiality portion of the policy, which keeps the Student Honor Office from knowing who reported sexual assault.

If an investigation found evidence of past Honor Code violations, a victim or witness would be shielded from expulsion or school discipline.

This new policy has been in the works for the past six months after BYU and its Honor Code came under fire after over 50 students went to the Salt Lake Tribune.

They reported they had been sexually assaulted, and some were afraid to come forth for fear of discipline, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

BYU-I University Relations said they have no more comments on the policy at this time.