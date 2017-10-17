BYU dropout

The proudest day of my life to this day was when I was accepted into BYU.

When I was applying for college, I took the ACT seven times to get the score I wanted. I knew that I had to stand out with a high score, good essays and a great GPA to get accepted to BYU, so from seventh grade to the day I graduated high school, I worked as hard as I could to reach my goal. And I did it.

I began my freshman year at BYU in the fall of 2015. I was so excited to share an apartment with my life-long friend, to get away from home and to finally have some freedom in my life.

At the time, my brother, sister-in-law, sister and brother-in-law were either attending school or were still in Provo because of their spouse. I also had about 20 members of my family who were there for school or found a home in Provo after graduating. I was so excited to finally be in college with my older siblings and extended family and prove to them that I was an adult.

I had so much fun as a freshman. I went to every football game, every basketball game and even attended the occasional men’s volleyball games. I had a fantastic job with amazing co-workers at the BYU Creamery on Ninth.

So, you are probably wondering why I dropped out and transferred to BYU-Idaho. To be honest, it took me a while to figure that out myself.

I honestly thought I was a failure because I transferred to BYU-I. I had people close to me who asked me why I would play for JV if I had made Varsity. Statements like this obviously didn’t help me feel better about the situation, but I still felt like I needed to go.

I knew I was crazy when I called my mom one day and told her that I was at the wrong school. I didn’t feel comfortable about the change when I was driving up to Rexburg. I didn’t feel like I was in the right place when I was signing up for my second semester at BYU-I.

So, while I stood in the breezeway of the MC trying to keep warm in the middle of the Rexburg winter, I still tried to figure out why I did it. Why did I make such a rash decision? Why couldn’t I have pushed through for three — maybe four — more years in Provo?

The day I realized I didn’t have to impress anyone but myself was the day that I was happy with my decision to drop out of BYU and transfer to BYU-I. I didn’t need the praise of going to a prestigious school. All I needed was a place that I could be myself and excel.

There are situations when we follow promptings and we never find out why we needed to follow them. I don’t think I will every truly know why I needed to leave Provo, and I’ll never find out what my life would have been like if I had stayed. It probably would have been great. However, my life is just as good here in Rexburg, and the trial and inward battle that I had within myself changed who I am today.

Never question someone when they want to change their life plans. If they need to change their major, date someone, break up with someone, move away or take a breather — let them. It may seem strange for you at the time, but it may be exactly what they need.