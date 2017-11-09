BYU-I exploring new learning management system

BYU-Idaho is exploring a new learning management system (LMS) and ten to twelve courses will be selected to pilot a new LMS in the winter of 2018, according to Rene Eborn, the product manager of information technology.

Eborn said LMS is the core feature of the I-learn suite and it is largely used for content distribution, course administrative purposes and provide digital learning tool.

The current LMS is Desire to Learn (D2L) by Bright Space, which is the vendor of I-learn 3.0 students are now using. Eborn said the LMS will change to Canvas if the LMS committee decides to switch the vendor.

“The BYU-I LMS Analysis Committee is currently undergoing an LMS analysis by validating faculty and student feedback (from previous surveys), reviewing product evaluations, holding demonstrations and/ or product reviews with top LMS vendors,” Eborn said.

Eborn said based on the previous survey, most students and faculty find the current LMS hard to use. Therefore, they started considering Canvas because of its usability and positive feedback from students and faculty.

Eborn said Canvas allows students to do an online discussion board on their phone without having to log into their computer. He also said Canvas makes it easier for the faculty to grade.

Eborn said on the market, LMS change rapidly and it is normal for the school to look into potential LMS vendors to provide a better learning environment for their students.

“They [the LMS Committee] decided that the better leaders [of LMS vendor] are Canvas and Bright Space,” Eborn said. “They [the LMS Committee] are going to do a further analysis and see if they should switch to a different LMS or they should stay on Bright Space.”

Eborn said there are two faculty members from each department and stakeholder in the LMS Committee, and they want to make sure they have lots of input from both the faculty and the students.

“There isn’t a celestial tool out there,” said Anne Stott, the director of Process Improvement. “We want to look long-term at what is the best way for students and faculty to both learn and educate.”

Stott said BYU-I is always looking for better way to educate their students and assist faculty.

“To create disciples of Jesus Christ in the way we want to, we have to be looking at the right tool,” Stott said. “We have to be innovative enough to see what those tools are and to work with students and faculty to see if this work.”