Calling Trump out: BYU-I faculty member and Idaho State representative asks Trump to step down

Idaho State Representative and Brigham Young University-Idaho faculty Ron Nate issued a statement on his Facebook page early Saturday morning calling for Donald Trump to step down as republican nominee for president.

“His (Trump) comments were disgusting, reprehensible and indefensible. We should seek to elect wise and honest and honorable leaders,” according to Nate’s Facebook post.

Nate called on the Republican National Committee to begin the process to revoke Trump’s candidacy and find a more suitable republican candidate.

“The country is in desperate need for honorable, conservative leadership. Please Mr. Trump, RNC, and republicans, do what is needed to restore honor to the Presidency and the election process – change the ticket,” Nate said in his statement on Facebook.

Nate told Scroll he does not have any specific candidate in mind to replace Trump.

“But I don’t think there is a shortage of honorable republicans out there that can fill that nomination,” Nate said.

Nate is not the only Idaho political leader to call for Trump to step down as republican nominee.

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo released a statement on his Facebook page rescinding his endorsement of Trump.

“I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump,” Crapo said in is Facebook post. “This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning. I have spent more than two decades working on domestic violence prevention.”

Nate’s and Crapo’s comments come after the release of a 2005 recording of Trump. He was recorded while saying things along the lines of how he could get women to kiss him and how he could touch them however he wanted because he was famous.