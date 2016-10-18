BYU-I holds first Amazing Fitness Race

The first Amazing Fitness Race is Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. according to the BYU-Idaho webpage.

“The race is to invite students to be active participants in an event that will both allow them to build friendships with others while at the same time improving their health,” said Nate Stanger, a senior studying exercise physiology.

Participants will create their own teams and dress in the same colors, according to the BYU-I webpage.

“The Amazing Race allows individuals to overcome different obstacles, both physical and mental,” according to the BYU-I webpage. “Participants will be racing against the clock to see who can finish the course first — prizes will be awarded!”

“This race supports fitness, team building and different cultures around the world,” said Jerin Lake, manager of the Amazing Fitness Race and a freshman studying exercise physiology. “Students should get involved because it will be so much fun. We have a lot of different groups helping out and participating to make it a great experience for those who join. We will also have the chance to learn about different cultures and participate in some team based challenges.”

Stanger said students should get involved in activities such as these because it promotes health not only now, but also later on in their lives.

“Students can sign-up online through the BYU-I site, or they can sign up in the Hart Gym,” Lake said.

Stanger said there will be a booth at the Manwaring Center and also a page on Facebook where more information can be found about how to sign up and about the event.

“Plus, there will be some sick t-shirts for winners,” Stanger said. “Seriously though, it’s going to be dope. Put a team together and we will see you there.”

Meet at the Fitness Center 30 minutes prior to race time to sign-in, according to the BYU-I webpage.