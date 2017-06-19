BYU-I Alumni participates on House Hunters

“It was 100 percent a financial decision,” David said. “If you noticed in one of the final scenes, the decision scene, Sharilyn said ‘you know for our situation I feel like this is the best house’ and what she meant by our situation is that we are not able to naturally have children and we have to go through really expensive procedures in order to one day have children and we decided to go with the cheaper house because we needed to save our money for when we do have to pay for one of those procedures.”

However, the Hackett’s also chose Idaho Falls because they fell in love with Idaho after attending BYU-I together.

“When we got married we knew that we wanted to make Idaho our forever home,” Sharilyn said.

The ranch house they chose needed a little love, and David had a couple of projects ahead of him. Some of those renovations include: refinishing the floors, adding new light fixtures and baseboards as well as several other projects.

At the end of their episode, Sharilyn said they felt established in their new home and proud that they were the ones who made it beautiful. And they both still feel that way today.

The Hackett’s have lived in their ranch house for 8 months now and David completed all of the renovations he mentioned on the show himself.

“Every single day we look at each other and say, ‘We’re so happy with the decision we made because we are able to save money now,’” David said. “And my biggest fear was being house poor and we are definitely not house poor because we decided to stay with the frugal option and get the renovations done at a good cost because I did them myself. We’re comfortable now, it’s definitely our home now.”