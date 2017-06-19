BYU-I Alumni participates on House Hunters

On June 5, the television series House Hunters aired episode 12 of their most recent season, which featured BYU-Idaho alumni searching for a house in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The Hackett’s were looking for their first home in their episode titled, Bargain Hunting in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sharilyn Hackett wanted a house ready to move into, while her husband, David Hackett wanted a fixer-upper, according to the episode description.
Sharilyn said she grew up watching House Hunters, and when they started searching for a home she thought she would try to apply and surprise David. She didn’t hear back for 2 months and ended up telling David she applied, but she finally got an email from a producer asking the couple to make a video of themselves, which is something David and Sharilyn have practice with.
David and Sharilyn’s ranch-style home in Idaho, Falls.
David and Sharilyn make YouTube videos and publish them on their channel Sharvids.
“The reason that we started our YouTube channel in the first place is that, in the most humble way possible, we’ve always felt that we have something unique and special about us as a couple,” Sharilyn said. “As a unit we feel like we are better together than we are apart.”
Sharilyn said that even as an engaged couple at BYU-I their roommates would always comment on the fun way she and David interacted with each other.
“Our whole point of having our YouTube channel was to make sure that the world, or whoever ended up watching, knew that truly happy marriages still existed out there,” Sharilyn said.
Sharilyn said she thinks the show recognized the connection she and her husband have and that may have helped them get on the show.
The Hackett’s chose to house hunt in Idaho Falls because of the lower cost of living. In the episode, they discussed the high cost of renting the apartment they lived in at the time and the benefits of moving into a house, especially in an area with a lower cost of living.
“It was 100 percent a financial decision,” David said. “If you noticed in one of the final scenes, the decision scene, Sharilyn said ‘you know for our situation I feel like this is the best house’ and what she meant by our situation is that we are not able to naturally have children and we have to go through really expensive procedures in order to one day have children and we decided to go with the cheaper house because we needed to save our money for when we do have to pay for one of those procedures.”
However, the Hackett’s also chose Idaho Falls because they fell in love with Idaho after attending BYU-I together.
“When we got married we knew that we wanted to make Idaho our forever home,” Sharilyn said.
The ranch house they chose needed a little love, and David had a couple of projects ahead of him. Some of those renovations include: refinishing the floors, adding new light fixtures and baseboards as well as several other projects.
At the end of their episode, Sharilyn said they felt established in their new home and proud that they were the ones who made it beautiful. And they both still feel that way today.
The Hackett’s have lived in their ranch house for 8 months now and David completed all of the renovations he mentioned on the show himself.
“Every single day we look at each other and say, ‘We’re so happy with the decision we made because we are able to save money now,’” David said. “And my biggest fear was being house poor and we are definitely not house poor because we decided to stay with the frugal option and get the renovations done at a good cost because I did them myself. We’re comfortable now, it’s definitely our home now.”