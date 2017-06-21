BYU-I auto program is top in the nation

BYU-Idaho used to be a dot on the map for large automotive companies like Ford, Chrysler and Toyota. However, the automotive program at BYU-I has grown into the largest four-year program in the nation according to Justin Miller, an automotive professor at BYU-I.

Big name automotive companies only recruit from five or six schools in the country. BYU-I is on this short list Miller said.

“We have a 98 percent, just about 100 percent, placement for all of our students in the program,” said Josh Tollefson, the automotive program department chair.

Miller said there are about 340 students in the program. He explained large companies come specifically to BYU-I for interns and full-time positions. These students and alumni are making a huge impact in these work places.

“They are open to change and improvement to themselves and their curriculum in order to give us the best education and highest possibility of success in a career,” said Andrew Blomdal, a recruiter from Toyota. “Their humility is what creates the unique environment there and drives the program and students to be so successful.”

Blomdals’ experience at BYU-I has made him hopeful for the future of the automotive program.

“It’s no surprise our visit in the fall was awesome,” Blomdal said. “Both student and staff made a great impression, so I’m hoping BYU-I’s share of the recruits gets bigger as time goes on because of that.”

Miller said these kinds of impressions are what the program hopes to make more and more as it continues to grow.