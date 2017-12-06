BYU-Idaho Christmas Concert airing on Idaho PTV

Every year, BYU-Idaho celebrates the Christmas season with a concert consisting of choirs, orchestras, dancers and guest performers.

As a way of spreading that Christmas spirit, last year’s “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will be broadcasted on Idaho Public Television (Idaho PTV) for anyone around the state to see.

The concert will be edited down to a 60-minute version and air on three separate occasions: Monday, Dec.18 at 8 p.m. MDT, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. MDT and Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5 a.m. MDT.

The 2016 concert featured the BYU-I Symphony Orchestra, Collegiate Singers, Concert Choir, Vocal Union and the dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts, with special guests David Archuleta and Nathan Pacheco, according to a BYU-I news release.

Brett Crandall, BYU-I Media Relations Manager, said this is the second year BYU-I has collaborated with IdahoPTV to share “A Christmas with BYU-Idaho” with people all across the state.

“We hope others throughout the state are able to feel the spirit of Christmas as they watch these performances on IdahoPTV,” Crandall said.

According to the news release, artistic director Randall Kempton said each year, guest artists and audiences are amazed that the small town of Rexburg could create such a performance.

“We are very fortunate to have the BYU-Idaho Center, an amazing technical staff and so many dedicated student performers,” said Kempton.

Kempton added that the show is not about showing off the performers or facilities.

“For us, sharing this concert is our Christmas gift to the state of Idaho, one we hope will uplift as well as entertain the whole family,” Kempton said. “We hope it adds something special to the spirit of Idaho’s Christmas season.”