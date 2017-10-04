WATCH: BYU-Idaho competitive football try-outs

BYU-Idaho’s competitive football league is underway. The football try-outs has brought ex-football stars and players from all different backgrounds. Five teams will be competing this semester.

“The thing I’m most excited for, is just being able to pad up again,” said Ethan Miles, a sophomore studying biology and trying out for free safety. “It’s been two years; I’m excited.”

The coaches said the competition and strategies this year are different. The team will be doing new plays that no one has seen before. The competition will bring some nail-biting thrills that will attract many students to the games this semester.