BYU-I do pay too much for rent

I stepped out of the car and into the mud when the smell of cows and mulch filled my nose. My husband, Jaron, came around the car and took my hand as we walked down the rows of mobile homes looking for number 10.
Cheap paint chippings rested below most of the homes next to piles of either storage or garbage — it was hard to tell the difference. We neared number 10 and noticed that the mobile home next to it had all of the windows blown out and soot caked onto the walls inside and out — obvious signs of a fire.
We gingerly walked up the bowed, wooden stairs and onto the porch of our destination. Before my fist met the door, I turned and looked at Jaron and said, “welcome to the ghetto of Rexburg.”
When I got married two years into attending BYU-Idaho, I expected all of the normal responses from friends, family and complete strangers: “You are so young”; “that doesn’t surprise me”; “you are at BYU-I, so it was bound to happen”; “I’m surprised you lasted that long.” What I didn’t expect was how I would have to sell my soul to find married housing in Rexburg.
The new semester is almost here, and that means contracts are ending, people are getting married and price of married housing is increasing. I want to warn those who do not yet know the struggles of married housing and help them to understand how very different it is from approved-student housing.
Through my experiences with married housing I have found two things to be a major issue that stem from one problem: Poor married students are having to pay too much and forced to live too far away from campus, some all the way in Idaho Falls, because there isn’t enough married housing.
The complex we are living in now just switched ownership and raised their rent prices. Now, when we renew our contract in May, our rent will be $50 more and we will be paying $750 plus gas and electric for a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment.
This is how Jaron and I found ourselves 20 minutes outside of Rexburg in Archer, Idaho — We were looking for a cheaper place to live, and let’s just say we most definitely found the cheap part.
I have heard the argument, “Wait until you get outside of Rexburg, you will be paying a lot more for apartments that aren’t as nice,” as if to justify robbing BYU-I students when they get married. Well, once we get outside of Rexburg, we will also be getting paid more than $7.25 an hour and hopefully have real jobs with our degrees, which will make it easier to pay the rent.
The other big issue about married housing is the availability within Rexburg. There are not enough complexes right now to accommodate all of the married students.
Is it fair for the school to so highly encourage students to get married and then force them to live up to 30 minutes away (sometimes even more) because there isn’t enough married housing in Rexburg?
I understand that professors aren’t encouraging you to get married just so you can end up homeless in Porter Park and they can drive by in a Lexus laughing at you and your spouse in your hammock. What I am saying is we need more married housing in Rexburg, and that isn’t going to happen unless we are active in our community and city council meetings.
Rexburg locals are encouraged to attend meetings that will help create a solidified plan for the Henry Fork’s new subdivision. This plan will hopefully offer more married housing and also force other married housing to lower their prices as competition increases. This will only happen if married students go to these meetings and express the problems within the married housing community in Rexburg.
After Jaron and I left “the ghetto,” we honestly considered driving forty minutes round-trip every day to a place where we could potentially get shot one day (OK, I may be exaggerating a little) just to save a couple hundred dollars a month on rent. We decided that not getting shot and saving on gas money was worth staying in Rexburg. Plus, our complex has a hot tub.
Cry me a river. Life is tough just wait until you hit the real world. These landlords should be charging even more than they are.
I love this! We were living in a pretty rundown one bedroom basement apartment and paying the same amount as friends in way nicer two bedroom apartments. Rent is skewed here! Other places in the “real world” are more expensive because you pay for location. Rexburg is not a “prime” location!
Go to Pioneed road. They are building more married housing, but stuff can only be built so fast. People expect these buildings to be built in a semester, but that is not even close to logical thinking.
I am a single mother.. rent is tough. I pay even more then you do for a two bedroom. It’s been really rough.
The school’s not forcing anyone to get married or live 30 minutes away. My husband and I did not have any trouble finding a good apartment for a good price. I definitely did not feel like I had to sell my soul for a our apartment.
If you would actually call the city, then they will email you a list of the 1300 new community housing units coming online in the upcoming years. Building takes a while. Patience is a virtue.
Rexburg also has an entitlement issue. The “locals” and students think they are entitled to everything but cannot share. Rexburg would be just a small nothing town without the university. The students don’t just “deserve” the best of the best either.
I hate the term “poor college kids”. You choose to be that. I am in school full time, working full time, and have a family. It is called sacrifice. My job pays well over minimum wage because I went out and searched for it and am willing to work hard. People choose to work $7.25 per hour jobs. Complaining isn’t right if you don’t put in the work.
I would do some more research before you lump all of the apartments or university into one category. Yes, it may be expensive if you’re working a $7.25 hour job part time.
The city knows of the “problems” you don’t need to bully them into making cheap housing.
None of my employees make minimum wage. All are close to $10 an hour or more. Not sure what places still pay that low. Your not correct making business owners out to be crooks.
This is just life. You are making the sacrifice now to better your future. You chose to go to BYU Idaho, and maybe just weren’t as informed as you should have been. Most couples that get married young are in the same boat. My husband commuted 45 minutes to get to school, while I worked full time. We rarely saw each other. These things are the price you pay when you make the choice to get married before graduation. These hardships will make you stronger and more thankful in the future when you look back and see what you have done together. Don’t feel picked on, This is how it has been for generations, poor college students are the reason mac and cheese and ramen were invented.
Thanks for this article. Just because things are tough now doesn’t mean they have to be.
It is difficult to find good, nicely priced married housing. Getting the attention of housing management can be difficult as well, and then a lot of the time you have to get on a waitlist. My husband and I were lucky to get a spot that opened up in the middle of the semester when we came here all the way from Missouri a year ago.
Maybe not all of us are informed about what is available but we don’t have to jump on someone just because they have an opinion about it. Leah makes some valid points. So just because someone has a different opinion or different experience with housing, like Leah, doesn’t necessarily mean they are wrong. Try and be kind, people.
What an exaggeration. “The Ghettos”….PLEASE! You wouldn’t know the ghettos if it bit you in the a**
I understand that this is an “opinion piece”, and that you don’t want any mean comments here, so I will try to keep this as civil as possible.
My husband and I are both from California, where the average price is $1,000 for a Studio Apartment, so coming to Rexburg was a breath of fresh air for us. We came here with the money that we had saved up from working all summer, and from the money we got from our wedding, but without jobs. Which can definitely be really nerve-racking, but we decided that we wanted to live somewhere that isn’t what you called, “piles of either storage or garbage”, so we did. We toured multiple apartments and found the one that we thought was the nicest and where we loved the management.
Before signing our lease, we read through it carefully, and if we had any questions we called the office, and they were more than happy to help us. So, when we did sign our lease we never felt like we were ‘selling our souls’ in any way. I hate assuming, but it sounds to me like you came to Rexburg as a first-time renter not knowing what to expect because your parents held your hand through all your endeavors. Renting your first apartment is your time to grow up and be responsible, and reading your full lease, as well as, using communication skills with your landlord is a GREAT WAY to do that.
I’m tired of people saying that they are getting taken advantage of while living in Rexburg married housing, when in reality, student housing is just as expensive. For Example, $1,500 a semester for single-student housing is $500 a month, per person, and $1,000 a month for two people. So, actually getting married, saves money! I hope that this makes sense to you, and in the future you will no longer play the victim card.
I thought it was tough paying 750 a month when I was there. Now we’re patibg over 1500 a month plus utilities for a one bedroom. So, I almost miss those days of cheap rent.