BYU-I do pay too much for rent

I stepped out of the car and into the mud when the smell of cows and mulch filled my nose. My husband, Jaron, came around the car and took my hand as we walked down the rows of mobile homes looking for number 10.

Cheap paint chippings rested below most of the homes next to piles of either storage or garbage — it was hard to tell the difference. We neared number 10 and noticed that the mobile home next to it had all of the windows blown out and soot caked onto the walls inside and out — obvious signs of a fire.

We gingerly walked up the bowed, wooden stairs and onto the porch of our destination. Before my fist met the door, I turned and looked at Jaron and said, “welcome to the ghetto of Rexburg.”

When I got married two years into attending BYU-Idaho, I expected all of the normal responses from friends, family and complete strangers: “You are so young”; “that doesn’t surprise me”; “you are at BYU-I, so it was bound to happen”; “I’m surprised you lasted that long.” What I didn’t expect was how I would have to sell my soul to find married housing in Rexburg.

The new semester is almost here, and that means contracts are ending, people are getting married and price of married housing is increasing. I want to warn those who do not yet know the struggles of married housing and help them to understand how very different it is from approved-student housing.

Through my experiences with married housing I have found two things to be a major issue that stem from one problem: Poor married students are having to pay too much and forced to live too far away from campus, some all the way in Idaho Falls, because there isn’t enough married housing.

The complex we are living in now just switched ownership and raised their rent prices. Now, when we renew our contract in May, our rent will be $50 more and we will be paying $750 plus gas and electric for a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment.

This is how Jaron and I found ourselves 20 minutes outside of Rexburg in Archer, Idaho — We were looking for a cheaper place to live, and let’s just say we most definitely found the cheap part.

I have heard the argument, “Wait until you get outside of Rexburg, you will be paying a lot more for apartments that aren’t as nice,” as if to justify robbing BYU-I students when they get married. Well, once we get outside of Rexburg, we will also be getting paid more than $7.25 an hour and hopefully have real jobs with our degrees, which will make it easier to pay the rent.

The other big issue about married housing is the availability within Rexburg. There are not enough complexes right now to accommodate all of the married students.

Is it fair for the school to so highly encourage students to get married and then force them to live up to 30 minutes away (sometimes even more) because there isn’t enough married housing in Rexburg?

I understand that professors aren’t encouraging you to get married just so you can end up homeless in Porter Park and they can drive by in a Lexus laughing at you and your spouse in your hammock. What I am saying is we need more married housing in Rexburg, and that isn’t going to happen unless we are active in our community and city council meetings.

Rexburg locals are encouraged to attend meetings that will help create a solidified plan for the Henry Fork’s new subdivision. This plan will hopefully offer more married housing and also force other married housing to lower their prices as competition increases. This will only happen if married students go to these meetings and express the problems within the married housing community in Rexburg.

After Jaron and I left “the ghetto,” we honestly considered driving forty minutes round-trip every day to a place where we could potentially get shot one day (OK, I may be exaggerating a little) just to save a couple hundred dollars a month on rent. We decided that not getting shot and saving on gas money was worth staying in Rexburg. Plus, our complex has a hot tub.