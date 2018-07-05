BYU-I dos and don’ts

Cole Ratcliffe, a marriage and family professor at BYU-Idaho, launched a website about the Rexburg dating culture with a few of his students in 2017.

Byuido.org features tips on dating and marriage in an attempt to improve the dating atmosphere in Rexburg.

“We hope to strengthen the dating culture that currently exists,” said Madisen Busenbark, a content creator for the site and a BYU-I alumna. “We use research-based education to help others understand and apply dating principles for creating and maintaining a healthy relationship. There is a connection between our dating practices and our marriage patterns, and we’re out to help others strengthen their practices to help the transition into marriage be successful”.

Ratcliffe’s goal is to see healthy dating norms.

Here are a few dating dos and don’ts from the BYUiDo team to create a healthy dating culture.

Do keep dates short and simple:

The article 3 Ways to Mess Up a First Date states that too much time and effort put into a date will most likely make the other person feel uncomfortable.

In May, the BYUiDo team hosted a booth at the Family Involvement Fair where students could share first date ideas.

Ratcliffe said the best dates are low pressure, meaning short and low budget.

Don’t make physical touch the focal point of dating:

“Too much touch too soon doesn’t help anybody,” Ratcliffe said.

This problem is referred to as “TMT (Too Much Touch).” The problem with TMT lies within the meaning of touch. Some think physical touch means you want to be exclusive, while others interpret a promiscuous message.

According to the article, it’s best to save these physical encounters for several dates down the road.

Do meet new people and make new friends:

A student at BYU-I told her negative experience using Mutual for the BYUiDo website.

Her advice focused on getting away from the virtual dating scene and focusing on meeting more people in person. She encourages readers to talk to new people everywhere they can. She said opportunities to meet new friends and potential dates are everywhere from church to clubs offered by the school.

Don’t make decisions based on feelings:

“I asked this young adult branch in Kansas why they didn’t go on more dates,” Ratcliffe said. “They kept saying ‘I just don’t feel it’. Feel what? And they can’t articulate it. A lot of people don’t give people a chance. Say you’re attracted to somebody, but you don’t feel it. Honestly, if you were to keep going on dates with someone like that, the feeling can come. We filter people out based on whether we feel it or not initially.”

Ratcliffe started the #justadate campaign on byuido.org. The idea came from Ratcliffe’s marriage and family courses. Students can ask dating questions anonymously. When patterns emerged, Ratcliffe decided to answer these questions through articles.

“We just want to help people date more successfully,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliff is currently working on a website dedicated completely to the #justadate campaign, which will focus on date ideas for many different stages including first dates, long distance couples and married couple dates.

Watch more about this dating norm and others in this video about the dating culture at BYU-I.