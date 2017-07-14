BYU-I Honors Jane Austen’s 200th Anniversary of her Death

According to the webpage, “A trip to the fashionable city of Bath places Catherine into society’s inner circle (where) she learns that relationships are just as full of twists and turns as those in her novels.”

Department of Theatre and Dance performed the adaptation of this classic novel June 27-29, and will perform it July 5-8.

This is a fast-paced, new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey which centers on an unconventional heroine, according to the webpage.

Anna Chapman, a freshman studying art, plays the role of Catherine Moreland, the lead role who has a deep passion for reading mysteries.