BYU-I student arrested for vandalizing a vehicle

Madison County Courthouse found Tyler Holdsworth, a BYU-Idaho student, guilty after allegedly vandalizing a vehicle early morning, on Sept. 12.
After the situation, Holdsworth was then arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
According to the Idaho Repository, he was charged a penalty of $407.50 and one year of jail time. His penalty was reduced 180 days after the trial.
According to Rexburg police, Holdsworth lost it when he arrived home to Mountain Lofts Apartments around midnight and saw another vehicle parked in his alleged parking spot.
“Holdsworth broke a mirror, kicked in the door and ‘went bonkers,'” said Captain Randy Lewis, from the Rexburg Police Department, according to East Idaho News.
Lewis told East Idaho News that the owner of the vehicle reported vandalism, the police went in, reviewed surveillance footage and took Holdsworth into custody.
Holdsworth was booked in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and was expected to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 13.
That’s psychotic- you get mad one time, break something and you just go directly to jail? Those Rexburg police need a reality check- if they didn’t pass out tickets like candy to poor college students kids wouldn’t get so mad.
Would you rather him get a participation trophy?
I am all for getting punished for a crime you commit but this is a bit much. A fine and even probation for doing it would seem more appropriate, but not 6 months in jail. That is too much, The police Department needs to be investigated as to why so much time for this crime. Punish him YES but not 6 months in prison for the first time crime.
Police departments don’t hand out punishments for crimes– judges do! Don’t blame the police for doing their job!
In any case most of us don’t know the full story. If the court appointed that punishment it’s what he deserves and needs to make changes in his life so this doesn’t happen again.
He didn’t just lightly damage the vehicle, he KICKED in the door! If it were your car and the judge slapped this kids hand and sent him on his way you would have been LIVID! He deserves every minute spent in that jail.
This is a reflection of the kind of people who live at Mountain Lofts.
He’s actually lucky he didn’t get charged with a felony. In some states any vadalism damage to a motor vehicle is considered a felony not a misdemeanor. I agree that as a first offense 6 months in jail is a lot, but one year is the norm for malicious property damage less than $1,000 according to Idaho law.
According to that same article from East Idaho News.com, he was arrested on a felony charge. . . . Anyway, he’s lucky to have gotten the light sentence, in my opinion. Also consider that this isn’t his first time he’s been in trouble–public record shows that earlier this year he failed to pay a traffic ticket and had his license suspended. The ticket was issued on 4/17 (near the semester’s end). From my point of view, this looks as though he thought leaving town would help him evade justice. Whether or not this perception is true, perhaps some jail time and a hefty fine will help him understand in any case that consequences follow actions.
This sentence outrageously long. Even sex criminals get less time in some cases, for crying out loud!!! As a former student of BYUI, I really think Rexburg is terribly misrepresenting themselves right now.
Good. Bout time a rich kid tantrum get checked.
And everyone lol, prison is not the same as jail time. Maybe if you had family in the system you’d understand that. This MAN deserves what he gets.