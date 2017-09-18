BYU-I student arrested for vandalizing a vehicle

Madison County Courthouse found Tyler Holdsworth, a BYU-Idaho student, guilty after allegedly vandalizing a vehicle early morning, on Sept. 12.

After the situation, Holdsworth was then arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Idaho Repository, he was charged a penalty of $407.50 and one year of jail time. His penalty was reduced 180 days after the trial.

According to Rexburg police, Holdsworth lost it when he arrived home to Mountain Lofts Apartments around midnight and saw another vehicle parked in his alleged parking spot.

“Holdsworth broke a mirror, kicked in the door and ‘went bonkers,'” said Captain Randy Lewis, from the Rexburg Police Department, according to East Idaho News.

Lewis told East Idaho News that the owner of the vehicle reported vandalism, the police went in, reviewed surveillance footage and took Holdsworth into custody.

Holdsworth was booked in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and was expected to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 13.