BYU- I students threatened with extortion

On Tuesday, two BYU-Idaho students reported separate incidents to the Rexburg Police Department of extortion over social media.

According to a Rexburg Police Report, “police received a report where a male had been in a video conversation with a individual on Tinder. During the conversation the male exposed himself to the other person online.”

The other individual then demanded money from the male threatening to send a copy of the video to everyone on his Facebook and Tinder accounts.

The 20-year old student reported the incident at 6 p.m. on Tuesday,

The second student reported a similar incident; however, this time on Facebook an hour later. This time the women exposed herself first and then convinced the student to do the same. The woman, located in Texas, demanded $450 from the student or she would share the video to his Facebook friends.

The incidents are still under investigation.