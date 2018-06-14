BYU-I transitioning from I-Learn to Canvas

BYU-Idaho’s management has made the decision to begin switching I-Learn from Brightspace to Canvas starting fall 2018.

According to an official announcement from Kelly Burgener, the academic vice president, the transition will take place over several semesters, ending in fall 2019.

According to BYU-I, the school will transfer 100 and 200 level courses first, hoping that will help in freshman retention.

“This decision was made with overwhelming faculty and student support, and the transition will bring cleaner usability to both students and faculty within I-Learn,” Burgener said.

According to the Learning Management Evaluation Recommendation Report, a team of faculty, students, stakeholders and others recommended Canvas to the school’s management because faculty and students prefer it and it meets BYU-I’s needs.

BYU-I has been piloting Canvas in several on campus and online courses in recent semesters. More information can be found here.