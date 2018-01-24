BYU-Idaho announces new portfolio tool

On Jan. 24, BYU-Idaho will send students an email that allows them to access their validated, BYU-I Portfolium profiles. The subject headline will read: “Access your BYU-Idaho Portfolium.”

Portfolium is a digital portfolio tool and career readiness network BYU-I adopted to help its students “prepare to find meaningful employment,” according to BYU-I Student Services.

Portfolium is a free tool that offers several features.

Students can upload their work, projects, presentation and other material to the online tool. These uploads are visible to future and potential employers.

Rather than listing skills on a resume, uploading work on Portfolium shows companies the skills students possess.

Other features of Portfolium include: tagging classmates and friends as connections on group projects and liking and commenting on other portfolios.

For more information on Portfolium students can visit help.portfolium.com, email support@portfolium.com or sign up for a webinar on Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m.