BYU-Idaho continues exponential enrollment trend

BYU-Idaho released the statistics of Fall Semester 2016 enrollment on Oct 13.

The number of students enrolled at BYU-I, including online and pathways students, is 44,844. There was an increase of 3,591 students from Fall Semester 2015, according to BYU-I Newsroom.

“Statistics released for Fall Semester 2016 show a total campus enrollment of 17,980 students, an increase of 2.4 percent over last fall’s campus enrollment of 17,562,” according to BYU-I Newsroom.

There are 8,436 male students and 9,544 female students that make up the number of students on campus, according to BYU-I Newsroom.

“I never really noticed that there were more girls before, but now I can really see it,” said Marcus Sorensen, a freshman studying human biology.

The number of online students, including Pathway students, has also increased from last fall. Online enrollment numbers now reach 26,864, which is an increase of 13.4 percent from last fall’s online student enrollment of 23,691, according to BYU-I Newsroom.

“Enrollment in BYU-I’s online courses and degree programs is also growing rapidly, with the university continuing to serve more students off campus,” according to BYU-I Newsroom.

Other statistics have been released as well. The number of married students is 4,101, which is 22.8 percent of the student population. On-campus students who have served full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints number 9,183, which is 51.1 percent of the students, according to BYU-I Newsroom.

“Seeing how much BYU-I has grown really shows how inspired this university is,” said Cody Rose, a junior studying biology. “It’s great that so many people can attend BYU-I at such an affordable cost.”