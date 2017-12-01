BYU-Idaho Christmas concert: A time of giving

The BYU-Idaho Christmas concert will feature guest artists Santino Fontana and Lexi Walker, the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra and the combined choir and other students from the College of Performing and Visual Arts, according to the BYU-I Center Stage web page.

Rebecca Smith, the director of BYU-I Men and Women’s choir, said the theme of this year’s concert is “Christmas: A Time of Giving,” and as a special gift, the choir will partner with the Light the World campaign of the Church, which focuses on 25 days of service in December.

Smith said the show will feature themes of light and service through dance, music, film and some lighting effects. She said the audience will be invited to the concert to celebrate the gifts that came from the first Christmas and to consider what gifts they can give.

“We have focused on lighting the world one light at a time,” Smith said. “Each act, no matter how small or large, brings just one more ray of Christ’s light and service to this world, and touches individual lives.”

Smith said the Men and Women’s choir has provided thousands of hours of service on campus and in the community this semester in response to the Light the World campaign.

The choir will be featured in numerous special pieces, ranging from the very classical “For Unto Us a Child is Born” from Handel’s Messiah, to a theatrical, insanely fun rendition of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” complete with Santa and elves, according to Smith.

Richard Clifford, the artistic director of the Christmas concert, said the audience will be introduced to the Light the World campaign during the concert, and since the concert is on Dec. 2, it will be the second challenge of the campaign.

Clifford said in order to give people ideas on what service they might do, the Christmas concert will introduce the different kinds of service the students have done this semester.

“We are hoping that we get some people who are not part of their tradition yet will see this as part of their Christmas preparation and tradition,” Clifford said. “We welcome who have been with us in previous concerts to just come and enjoy the different flavor.”