BYU-Idaho concert broadcast on Idaho Public Television

For the first time ever, BYU-Idaho’s annual Christmas concert will be broadcast across the state of Idaho on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV), according to the BYU-Idaho website.

The concert to be aired will be the 2015 Christmas concert, which featured special guest artists Time for Three, along with the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Men’s Choir, Women’s Choir, Vocal Union, Percussion Ensemble, dancers and theater students from the College of Performing and Visual Arts.

The full concert will be edited down to a 60-minute broadcast that will be aired on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. It will re-air on IdahoPTV throughout the week.

“The university is excited to share the spirit of Christmas felt in these performances with families across the state of Idaho,” said Brett Crandall, BYU-I media relations manager. “Our students work hard to prepare for this concert each year, and we are grateful for our new partnership with IdahoPTV to share their talents.”

Kimberly George, a junior studying art, participated in the 2015 Christmas concert as a member of the BYU-I Women’s Choir.

George said it was amazing being able to feel the spirit of everyone involved coming together to make the show something beautiful.

“The concert always brings the spirit of Christmas,” George said. “There’s a lot of joy that accompanies all Christmas music, and when it is performed well, it is especially touching and meaningful to everyone.”

Eda Ashby, artistic director of the 2015 concert, said the concert has become a local holiday tradition and draws audience members from throughout eastern Idaho.

“We are happy to testify of Christ in this way, and hope to bring beauty and joy to everyone’s Christmas season,” Ashby said.