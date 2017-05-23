BYU-Idaho invites first non-Mormon speaker to present weekly devotional

Crow is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, making his appearance at devotional the first time a non-Mormon will speak at the weekly gathering since the devotionals began 129 years ago.

This spring semester, the BYU-I administration has asked students to get involved with the devotional talks by participating in discussion boards on I-Learn before the actual talk. Crow’s talk is called “Infinite: Your physical, intellectual and spiritual self,” and the question asked on the discussion board was “What is the most complex creation in the universe and how are you using yours?”

According to Deseret News, Crow has been president of ASU since 2002 and one of the first things he did after coming into office was to build the relationship between ASU and the LDS Church.

Since then, Crow has met with and formed multiple relationships with leaders in the LDS Church.

He’s met with the late President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Henry B. Eyring, and President of BYU-Pathway Worldwide and former BYU-Idaho president, President Clark Gilbert.

In announcing his devotional to BYU-Idaho students, President Henry J. Eyring called Crow, “a great friend to the church.”

According to Deseret News, Crow has come to the defense of the Church and it’s members in recent years.

“I’ve often felt that the LDS folks get sort of a bad rap, and I don’t even know what it’s from,” Crow said. “It’s like the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen. By my observation, it’s a faith that produces some of the most civic-minded individuals I’ve ever known, people deeply committed to their families, deeply committed to their communities.” Crow said.

While at ASU, Crow has created a program similar to the Pathway program called the Global Freshman Academy. At the ASU-GSV Education Summit on May 10, 2017, he appeared on a panel with Gilbert and explained how the ASU program worked and what the cost would be.

According to asu.edu, the university has made great strides during his presidency, “the university nearly quadrupled research expenditures, completed an unprecedented infrastructure expansion, and was named the nation’s most innovative school by U.S. News and World Report in 2016 and 2017.”