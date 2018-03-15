BYU-Idaho joins the battle: Super Smash Bros. Tournament to be held at University Bookstore

Students are planning a fight in the University Store that will cause irreparable damage to the participants. The damage is not physical; the pain is found in each loss in a tournament of Super Smash Bros., which is why each player must choose a character wisely.

The brawl, beginning at the University Store, emulates a small piece of competitive gaming, a business that has been growing in popularity and profitability.

Many debate the legitimacy of esports being actual sports; however, few can deny the growth in support that the community has gained and the amount of revenue competitive video gaming receives. Esports will be a $1.5 billion industry by 2020, according to 2017 Global Esports Market Report, and it even has its own section on the ESPN website.

Super Smash Bros. has a long history of growth in fighting game tournaments as well. Over $2.5 million has been awarded through sponsorships and entrance fees for winners of the 2,319 tournaments involving Super Smash Bros. Melee since its start in April 6, 2002; while the Nintendo Wii U edition of Super Smash Bros. garnered $1.1 million from 757 tournaments, according to the e-Sports Earning website.

Saleem “Salem” Young, a gamer from Orlando, Florida, earned a reputation as the best Super Smash Bros. Wii U player in the world after winning the Evolution Championship Series, the biggest fighting game tournament of the year.

With 55 playable characters in the Super Smash Bros. Wii U roster Young chose to play as Bayonetta for EVO.

“Bayonetta’s presence this year, from filling top spots at tournaments to winning Evo, has been dominant,” according to a Kotaku Compete article.

Young has won almost $40,000 while playing as Bayonetta and acknowledges his choice in this top tier character has given him an edge on the competition.

The BYU-I tournament, which begins with preliminaries on March 16, will not include downloadable characters, which will eliminate Bayonetta, Cloud, Corrin, Ryu, Roy, Lucas and Mewtwo from the roster.

The Super Smash Bros. tournament will be progressing as a 64-player bracket on March 19 at the University Store and will be hosted by the students who work in the technology center at the store. The prize has not been announced yet.