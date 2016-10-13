BYU-Idaho offers new major

BYU-Idaho is offering a new concentration under the Home and Family College called catering and event planning. It is a 33 credit concentration, according to the 2016-2017 BYU-Idaho Academic Catalog.

Cheryl Empey, a family and consumer science education teacher, said this concentration opens the opportunity for people to have a stay at home business, open a bakery and plan weddings.

“There is wedding planning, event planning, all of the hospitality industry — it covers a wide area,” said Klaire Bryce, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “There are many things that you can do with this concentration.”

Empey said the concentration is being set up to become its own major.

“Family and consumer science catering entrepreneurship is what it would be called as its own major,” Empey said. “We really want people to just come out and see what they can do with this major, we have internships and many different things that will help get a job or a career.”

Bryce said there are only one or two other people in the concentration, but there are other people interested in joining. As more people join, it will be able to become its own major.

Empey said many students have already gone to her and said to put their names down for future semesters.

“There is a lot of interest and a lot of people that are looking to do catering and event planning, we just need the numbers to keep going up,” Empey said.

Empey said a way for students to really learn about this concentration is to attend Family and Consumer Science Society meetings. Attending will give students an idea of everything the concentration has to offer.

“We want them to just love it and get the word out so they can just do it because there are so many people that want to do this,” Empey said. “Come check out the Home and Family Department — see what we offer, because it is amazing.”

Empey said the department is looking to expand this concentration and give students the opportunity to do what they want.

“Catering was cut as a major and we, as a department, came together to find out what we could do and catering and event planning is what we came up with,” Empey said.

Empey said students need to hear about the concentration so more people will know about it and will be able to join.

“Come find out what catering and event planning is,” Bryce said.