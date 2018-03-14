BYU-Idaho once again rated safest campus in the US

Even with alcohol, drugs and theft issues, BYU-Idaho comes out on top in a national study on campus safety.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has recently rated BYU-I as the safest college campus in the United States.

The council measures each school’s safety score by analyzing crime reported by universities. This information is gathered from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Department of Education’s Campus Safety Security Survey.

The council stated the results for BYU-I are especially surprising considering the school enrolls 40,000 students a year — although, many of them take classes online and semesterly enrollment averages 18,000 students. The report also mentioned BYU-I’s Honor Code and suggested it may help with low crime rates and high standards.

“I totally agree with that,” said Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department. “We have a safe community and a safe campus.”