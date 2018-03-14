BYU-Idaho once again rated safest campus in the US

Even with alcohol, drugs and theft issues, BYU-Idaho comes out on top in a national study on campus safety.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security has recently rated BYU-I as the safest college campus in the United States.
The council measures each school’s safety score by analyzing crime reported by universities. This information is gathered from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the Department of Education’s Campus Safety Security Survey.
The council stated the results for BYU-I are especially surprising considering the school enrolls 40,000 students a year — although, many of them take classes online and semesterly enrollment averages 18,000 students. The report also mentioned BYU-I’s Honor Code and suggested it may help with low crime rates and high standards.
“I totally agree with that,” said Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department. “We have a safe community and a safe campus.”
Lewis said he advocates for all students at BYU-I because they are all great students.
“A lot of the reason BYU-Idaho is ranked the number one safest campus has to do with the community,” said Stephen Bunnell, the director of BYU-I Public Safety. “The local law enforcement does an outstanding job at keeping the crime statistics low, and that in turn makes us, as a school, look good.”
According to the council, the Honor Code the school upholds plays a big part in keeping the school and its students safe.
The Joseph Fielding Smith Building stands behind a BYU-Idaho sign. The university has a history of ranking high in campus safety reports.
Bunnell said he takes pride in how safe the campus at BYU-I is. A lot of things go into making BYU-I a safe place.
“We do presentations on campus and try to impress on students to try to be responsible for their own safety,” Bunnell said. “Be aware of your surroundings, especially if it’s late at night.”
Bunnell said the campus security team encourages students to walk in well-lit areas with other people if possible and to keep a charged phone with them. This will minimize any opportunity for those who wish to harm students.
“Another big thing is to lock your apartments,” Bunnell said. “We have had issues in the past with people going into apartments uninvited.”
Bunnell said students should still take precautions against theft even though it is a relatively rare crime.
“We do have a little bit of a problem with theft,” Bunnell said. “But it is so minimal that it is almost not worth mentioning.”
Lewis said police have issues with drugs, alcohol, theft and domestic violence around campus, but those are also very few when compared to other college campuses.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association made up of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant groups around the U.S. The council’s goal is to further education and to inform others about home safety and security.