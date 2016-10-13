BYU-Idaho opens Science and Technology Center

BYU-Idaho began construction on the Science and Technology Center in June 2015, and the main parts of the building are now open and ready for use.

“The corridors and study areas in the three-level building will be open and airy, with large windows throughout to allow for natural lighting,” said Marc Stevens, according to an article from BYU-Idaho Newsroom. Rulon Neilson, the Director of Construction Management Service at BYU-I, said the building will be able to hold around 16 wards, which is equivalent to two stakes.

“Compared to the Smith building, it is a palace for open space,” Neilson said. Neilson said many of the larger rooms can be divided by the use of Skyfold doors that extend from the ceiling. “The Austin, where I used to have classes, was a little dark and small, but this place is so bright and makes studying easier,” said Stephen Sanford, a senior studying computer engineering.

Jedd Walker, a BYU-I campus architect, said natural light has brightened up the areas and classrooms inside.

“Every room that we could possibly get natural light into has natural light,” Walker said.

Walker said natural lighting was one of the main goals in designing the building.

Many different majors will benefit from the laboratories and different classrooms, such as computer information technology, food science and others.

This new facility will allow for a wider range of classes and a greater amount of room in each class. There are many classrooms and many different laboratories.

Inside each classroom there is no longer a stationary podium for the teacher to stand behind; all the podiums are able to move around, allowing the teacher to interact with the class more and not be divided.

Study areas are available for all students to reserve.

Neilson said the building was made for the students.

“I’d like the students to go up there and walk around and enjoy it,” Neilson said.