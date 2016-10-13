BYU-Idaho opens Science and Technology Center

Jedd Walker, a BYU-I campus architect, said natural light has brightened up the areas and classrooms inside.
“Every room that we could possibly get natural light into has natural light,” Walker said.
Walker said natural lighting was one of the main goals in designing the building.
Many different majors will benefit from the laboratories and different classrooms, such as computer information technology, food science and others.
This new facility will allow for a wider range of classes and a greater amount of room in each class. There are many classrooms and many different laboratories.
Inside each classroom there is no longer a stationary podium for the teacher to stand behind; all the podiums are able to move around, allowing the teacher to interact with the class more and not be divided.
Study areas are available for all students to reserve.
Neilson said the building was made for the students.
“I’d like the students to go up there and walk around and enjoy it,” Neilson said.
