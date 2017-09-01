BYU-Idaho prepares to Pres. Eyring’s inauguration

BYU-Idaho prepares for President Henry J. Eyring, the 17th president of the University inauguration, which will be held on Sept. 19, at 2 p.m.

According to BYU-I, classes should be done by 1:20 p.m., so students will have enough time to attend the event. Classes which start at 3:15 p.m. will be flexible with their start time that day.

The I-Center will open its doors at 12:45 p.m. for faculty and staff, at 1 p.m. for the general public. Reserved seats will be released at 1:40 p.m.

BYU-I informed that President Eyring and his wife Kelly Eyring will be the speakers for the week previous to the inauguration in the opening devotional for the Fall 2017 Semester on September 12.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, called President Henry J. Eyring as the 17th president for BYU-I on February 7 during a devotional speech.

According to his bio, President Eyring has been working in BYU-I since 2006. He served as associate academic vice president for online learning, advancement vice president and academic vice president.

For more information, visit byui.edu.