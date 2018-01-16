BYU-Idaho ranked second among top Christian colleges

BYU-Idaho ranked second out of 30 Christian colleges in a 2017-2018 study performed by Online Christian Colleges, a website made to help students choose colleges that uphold Christian values.

BYU-I ranked one spot above BYU and one spot below the first-place Grove City College.

Online Christian Colleges helps students make a well-informed decision on earning a flexible online degree from a quality Christian university. They ranked the school based on their tuition value, student to faculty ratio and the amount of Christian related activity and coursework built into the graduation requirements.

BYU-I scored 26.6 out of 35 possible points, BYU scored 26 and Grove City College scored 27 points.

BYU-I requires students 14 credit hours of religious studies for graduation with an undergraduate degree. Its mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church and their communities.

To view the certificate for Brigham Young University–Idaho’s ranking visit: http://www.onlinechristiancolleges.com/best/conservative-universities.