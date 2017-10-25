BYU-Idaho releases fall enrollment

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, BYU-Idaho released the fall 2017 semester’s enrollment figures.

According to the news release, statistics show a total campus enrollment of 19,399 students this semester, a 7.9 percent increase since last fall semester’s campus enrollment. 4,245 of these campus-based students are taking online courses of fulfilling internships off-campus.

This semester, the student body consists of 9,252 male students (48 percent) and 10,147 female students (52 percent). There are 4,415 married students, making up 23 percent of the student population.

10,184 campus-enrolled students have served full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 53 percent of the student population.

According to the news release, the continued growth in enrollment “can be attributed, in large part, to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis.”

This includes things such as the faculty’s teaching focus, “the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience offered.”