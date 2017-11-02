BYU-Idaho spotlights The Villalobos Brothers

The Villalobos Brothers will be performing at BYU-Idaho this coming Friday, Nov. 3. at the Oscar A. Kirkamin the Kirkham auditorium.

This will be the first time the Villalobos Brothers will be performing at BYU-I. They will be sharing some of their songs from their album Aliens of Extraordinary Ability, which refers to the U.S. artist visas that the three brothers received before coming to the United States according to the according to the Villalobos Brothers website.

The Villalobos Brothers will be performing with a full band, said Ernesto Villalobos, a member of the band.

“In addition to the 4 voices and 3 violin harmonies, our rhythm section is absolutely incredible, with Yuriana Sobrino behind the drums, Andy Dow on electric bass and Humberto Flores on guitar,” the Villalobos Brothers said. “I have no doubt that our concert will inspire your students and leave you with a new appreciation of Mexico, its people and culture, and the richness of the State of Veracruz in particular,” said Ernesto Villalobos.

The Villalobos Brothers are known to be one of today’s leading contemporary Mexican ensembles, according to the Britt Music and Arts website. Their original compositions and arrangements create a blend of Mexican folk music with intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music.

According to the Villalobos Brothers website,”The Villalobos Brothers deliver an intoxicating brew of brilliance, cadence, and virtuosity that awaken the senses and mesmerize the listener.”

In 2013, the group performed at Cumbre Tajin, one of the most important music festivals in Latin America, where they shared the stage with Regina Spector, Pet Shop Boys and Los Tigres del Norte, according to the Villalobos Brothers website.

The Villalobos Brothers were also winners of the “2013 Battle of the Boroughs”, one of NPR’s flagship competitions.

They were the first Mexican band ever to play at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, NYC, as featured guest artists. They have an impressive list of credits that includes the Latin Grammy Awards, the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Rockefeller Center, and New Victory Theatre in Broadway, and many more, according to the Villalobos Website.

The brothers have also collaborated and recorded with legendary musicians, including Grammy winners, Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains, Dan Zanes, Jay Rodriguez, Pierre Boulez, Dolly Parton and Eddie Palmieri, according to the Villalobos Website.

The Villalobos Brothers said they are excited to perform at BYU-I.

“Come check us out,” said Ernesto Villalobos. “We grew up on a farm in rural Mexico (Tlalnelhuayocan, Ver.) learning music from Grandma. In food terms, we are as ‘organic’ as it gets! Come get your dose of wholesome Mexican rhythm and feel inspired as you connect with the primal ingredient that makes us all human: Music!”