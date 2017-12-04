BYU-Idaho student arrested on seven felony charges

Written by Eric Grossarth.

A BYU-Idaho student was arrested on seven felony charges when the Rexburg Police Department received reports he used fraudulent checks to purchase items from craigslist.

Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department said that Evan Patrick Jones, a BYU-I student, allegedly purchased around $4,000 in items from multiple individuals.

“Evan would meet individuals at fast food restaurants and convenience stores in the night … to purchase items advertised on craigslist,” Lewis said. “He claimed that he didn’t want to carry around large amounts of cash and be robbed. He then would write a personal check to the individual sellers.”

Personal checks Jones allegedly bought from Amazon.com had the alias of James Stinnger and the appearance from a local bank.

Lewis said a search warrant was conducted Friday on Jones’ home in Rexburg after several weeks of investigation.

All the stolen property was recovered. Items included a four-wheeler, several iPads and a computer.

The Madison County Prosecutor is currently reviewing the case where Jones’ charges of grand theft, computer crimes and forgery, can be altered and added upon.