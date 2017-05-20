BYU-Idaho students get hands-on facilities for animal science

Brigham Young University-Idaho’s recently rebuilt Agricultural Science Center means more space, more hands-on experience and more learning for students.

The center sits on 140 acres around five miles west of the BYU-Idaho campus. The three new buildings include a livestock handling facility, a heifer development facility and a feed transfer facility.

Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Agricultural Science Center as well as the new Science and Technology Center and the Central Energy Facility on February 14.

“We really appreciate the new facilities we have,” said Steve Winkel, Animal and Food Science faculty and group leader for the food science professors on campus.

Students utilize the Agricultural Science to conduct tests, handle the animals, artificial insemination, practice veterinary care, meat processing and much more.

“Classes here, like the animal handling one..it’s a little more hands-on with the animals. That’s one of my favorite classes right now,” said Janae Fain, a sophomore studying animal science. “We get to see how to interact with cows. Actually, the most amazing part is so much of it actually can transfer over to humans. My teacher shows us that. It’s the craziest thing, he’ll actually herd us.”

The center has an indoor arena, structures to house livestock and a variety of classrooms for instruction. The facilities allow students to gain hands-on experience in the field of animal science and agriculture.

“You can focus your studies in either genetics, beef production, vet—animal health and a lot of different hands-on things,” said Veronica Jenkins, a junior studying animal science. “One of the things I really love about the professors here is that they try and really make sure that, even if they don’t have a lab connected to their class, try and get their students out here to have hands-on, applicable experiences. It’s really helped my learning.”

Winkle said the newly constructed Science and Technology Center on the BYU-I campus offers student’s access to new processing and analytical labs.