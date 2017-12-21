BYU-Idaho students react to Forbes’ ‘top college towns’ list

Written by Stephen Garcia.

Forbes reported that according to WalletHub Rexburg was rated third in the top college towns in the United States.

WalletHub rated 450 colleges in total and Rexburg landed in third place to be beat out by Ann Arbor, MI and Orlando, FL which landed in the first and second spot respectively.

The internet had mixed reactions to the news. Some were positive, others were negative, while most people were just confused.

Here are some of the Internet’s top-rated reactions to the results.

Someone’s never been to Rexburg. pic.twitter.com/abWVfoC0ZO — Angenette believes in Santa (@neticall) December 15, 2017

But of course, not everyone agreed