BYU-Idaho students react to Forbes’ ‘top college towns’ list

by | Dec 21, 2017

Written by Stephen Garcia. 

Forbes reported that according to WalletHub Rexburg was rated third in the top college towns in the United States.

WalletHub rated 450 colleges in total and Rexburg landed in third place to be beat out by Ann Arbor, MI and Orlando, FL which landed in the first and second spot respectively.

The internet had mixed reactions to the news. Some were positive, others were negative, while most people were just confused.

Here are some of the Internet’s top-rated reactions to the results.

But of course, not everyone agreed

 

  Serena
    December 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    I appreciate this article, but I think it could use some more in depth analysis. For instance: What were the factors that Forbes rated Rexburg on? Were they the same as the things that most BYUI students complain about? What does that say about college students and BYUI students in particular? This would have been a great opportunity to do some quick interviews on campus.

