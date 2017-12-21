BYU-Idaho students react to Forbes’ ‘top college towns’ list

Written by Stephen Garcia.
Forbes reported that according to WalletHub Rexburg was rated third in the top college towns in the United States.
WalletHub rated 450 colleges in total and Rexburg landed in third place to be beat out by Ann Arbor, MI and Orlando, FL which landed in the first and second spot respectively.
The internet had mixed reactions to the news. Some were positive, others were negative, while most people were just confused.
Here are some of the Internet’s top-rated reactions to the results.
Uh Rexburg? pic.twitter.com/89sQOzRKvu
— Tyson Hutchins (@tysonhutchins_) December 13, 2017
Someone’s never been to Rexburg. pic.twitter.com/abWVfoC0ZO
— Angenette believes in Santa (@neticall) December 15, 2017
— Kevin Esperanza (@KevOn_elBus9) December 13, 2017
But of course, not everyone agreed
Basically me on my way out of Rexburg when I graduated ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/S8UiSMZymU
— D'Angelo Blackhorse (@da_blackhorse) December 15, 2017
I appreciate this article, but I think it could use some more in depth analysis. For instance: What were the factors that Forbes rated Rexburg on? Were they the same as the things that most BYUI students complain about? What does that say about college students and BYUI students in particular? This would have been a great opportunity to do some quick interviews on campus.