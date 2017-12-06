BYU-Idaho students are susceptible to the national growth of drug use

*Editor’s note: Names have been changed.

Reports from the National Institute on Drug Abuse show daily drug use among college students is on the rise, with alcohol and marijuana being the most common.

BYU-Idaho is not immune to the use of drugs although specific guidelines in the school’s Honor Code prohibit their use.

“The use or possession of substances, drink, drug, chemical or dangerous practice that is used to produce a “high” or other artificial effects that may harm your body or mind and associated paraphernalia is prohibited at all times,” according to the Honor Code.

According to reports from the Rexburg Police Department, in the past month, seven students have been cited or arrested for the use and possession of a controlled substance or for underage alcohol consumption. Captain Randy Lewis of the RPD also said there is an increase of reports this fall semester among student housing complexes, but police lacked evidence to cite or arrest.

In the 2016 BYU-I Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, there were 9 reported drug and alcohol-related arrests and citations for the entire year.

One such instance occurred on Nov. 28, when Rexburg police received a tip that a male was dealing marijuana.

“Police made contact with the 20-year-old male who gave consent to search his residence,” according to a daily Rexburg police report. “A vape pen containing marijuana was recovered, as well as several bottles of alcohol.”

The police did not find any evidence the student was dealing any drugs, however.

Both violations of Idaho code are clearly stated in the BYU-I Honor Code as prohibited and may result in a student’s separation from the university.

Andre Johnston*, the manager of a BYU-I approved housing complex where an individual was also cited and arrested this week, said managers are often unaware of the use of drugs and alcohol among their residents. Students who use substances often hide the use to avoid facing the consequences that are imposed on an individual if found with drugs or alcohol.

“We try to maintain a good relationship with our residents by getting to know them so they may feel comfortable telling us if something is going on,” Johnston said. “As we go around doing clean checks we can find signs of use but often we don’t find things, as we don’t go looking through sock drawers.”

Jason Ramsey*, a BYU-I student, said he was worried about his roommate who may have been involved with drugs and alcohol. He further said we can encourage and be there for them, but it is ultimately up to them to make a change in their life.

“I realized there is nothing positive with drinking so I stopped,” said Lindsay Jordan*, a BYU-I student. “Although there is a social desire in situations, those people I was around didn’t better my future.”

Several students found alcohol and drugs to be a common occurrence among their peers, and they often disregard the standards established in the Honor Code.

BYU-Idaho has suggestions in their Student Living Guidebook on how to take the principle of shared responsibility to “look out for, and protect our roommates and neighbors” and encourage them to abide by the Honor Code.