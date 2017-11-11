The BYU-Idaho Theater Presents: Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

Trevor Hill, a faculty professor of the Theater Department, and the BYU-Idaho Theater Department have been working since July to bring William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night to life.

The show will premier on Nov. 15, and the cast and crew say they are excited to perform such a fun, funny story for their fellow students.

The plot follows a woman through a series of romantic mishaps as she adopts a male persona and works as a page in a duke’s court.

Fans of the movie She’s the Man may recognize the film’s plot since it is based on the classic Shakespearean play.

The cast and crew of Twelfth Night said working with Shakespearean language can be daunting, and it presents a unique set of challenges, but it is ultimately a rewarding experience.

“There’s nothing to be frightened about Shakespeare,” said Kirsten Rast, who plays Feste the fool. “If anybody ever is curious about trying Shakespeare, absolutely do it because it’s an experience that will help you grow as a student, as a performer, and also as a speaker and even just as a person in general. Shakespeare is a great challenge to take on and I highly recommend it to anybody.”

Those involved with the show say that they know potential theatergoers may have their reservations about attending and may doubt their ability to understand the spoken lines. The cast and crew said Twelfth Night is a friendly and easy introduction for those less experienced with Shakespeare.

“Most people are intimidated by Shakespeare,” said Abram Rice, who plays Duke Orsino. “But the thing is, you just gotta trust the actors and trust what they’re doing with their face and their body because 10% of what’s actually communicated is dialogue anyways. Everything else is body language and inflection and… if people just come and enjoy the show without worrying about the words, they’re going to have a good time.”

Twelfth Night will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts’ Drama Theater on Nov. 15-18, Nov. 28, and Dec. 1. Tickets are $6 for the general public or $3 for BYU-I students.

