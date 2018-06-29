BYU-Idaho to host Education Week

BYU-Idaho has marked its calendar for Thursday, August 2 through Saturday, August 29 to hold its annual Education Week.

The three-day, campus-wide conference includes a variety of classes taught by more than 50 teachers from BYU-I faculty, local areas, surrounding states and even one from Saudi Arabia.

The classes will cover a variety of topics.

“We have varied classes, anything from how to raise your children, to the one talking about the Abrahamic covenant, while others talk about how to stay self-reliant or even how to deal with stress,” said Judy Steiner, the event management coordinator.

Other class topics include ancient scripture, preparedness and Church doctrine.

“We have so many great teachers and such a spectrum of topics and activities this year,” said Brett Sampson, university public affairs director in a press release. “Whether you come on your own, with friends, or with your family, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to be uplifted and strengthened.”

Education Week has been taking place for 21 years, and its purpose is strengthening individuals and families through lifelong learning. Steiner said the teachers have similar goals.

“It is a modest, humble Education Week,” Steiner said. “These are people that come on their own time because they love learning and teaching.”

Children and youth are also welcome to participate and will have the opportunity to attend classes and activities specifically designed for their age groups. These classes are led by BYU-I students and are for audiences aged from 6 to 17 years old. However, parents are welcome to bring children 5 and younger with them to the classes they are attending.

Keynote speakers for this year will include Gerald N. Lund, author of many books including The Work and the Glory series, Student Life Vice President Amy LaBaugh, Curtis Castillow, Department of Religious Education faculty and Mary Ellen Edmunds, author of Keeping It Together in a Pull-Apart World and women’s conference address “Peace Amidst Suffering.”

Education Week is not just about learning, though, it is also about having fun.

“It is a whole experience,” Steiner said. “It is not just going to class; it is coming and having a fun family experience.”

Throughout the conference, there will be many other activities available, such as performances by tenor group Ultimi and Mercy River, a family dance, devotionals, alumni events, a Passover dinner and more.

Registration can be found on the official website, byui.edu/education-week. Participants can receive the early bird discount for $35 if they enroll by July 21. Children age 5 and under are free.

The website also has a list of different housing options and prices available for participants along with a campus map. Viewers can also find teacher information and the schedule of classes and events.

Steiner invites everyone to come and participate and benefit from the experiences that will be taking place.

“We would love to have students, graduates, parents and families come,” Steiner said.