BYU-Idaho to participate in sacred music series June 8-9

BYU-Idaho will be participating in the new sacred music series.

Performances will be held June 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle and June 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eliza R. Snow Barrus Concert Hall on campus.

The sacred music oratorio will be titled, “The Sermons of Jesus Christ,” and is written by David Sargent, according to byui.newsroom.

Randall Kempton, a faculty member who will conduct the music, said the intent is to “teach in music some of the important teachings of Jesus Christ from the New Testament.”

The idea for sacred music came about when President Spencer W. Kimball mandated composers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to create new music, art and drama that would tell the story of the Restoration. Since then, the Church has collaborated with BYU-Idaho every two years.

“He wanted pieces that were as good as Handal’s Messiah,” Kempton said. “We have the Spirit. Why can’t we produce stuff like that? Take a Handal and give him the Spirit of God, that’s what we’ve been trying to do with this series.”

Kempton said students who have participated in past sacred music events have usually come away touched.

“The students come away having sung the scriptures into their hearts,” he said. “You sing a scripture and memorize it, (then) read the scripture and it comes back to you.”

Kempton said students should be prepared for an uplifting experience when attending the performance.

“It’s a serious classical music of work,” he said. “It‘s the same category as Rob Gardner’s ‘Lamb of God,’ and Handal’s ‘Messiah.’ We hope (those that come) will be uplifted and entertained by what they hear.”

More information on the sacred music can be found at byui.edu performing arts.