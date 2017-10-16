BYU-Idaho welcomes the “Gentlemen Trio”

Written by Jenna Schwarz

Gentri, otherwise known as “The Gentlemen Trio”, performed in the Hart Auditorium last Friday night. The group, known for pioneering the cinematic pop genre, performed a mixture of covers, originals, and medleys ranging from Broadway to boy bands. The show was full of surprises, including special guest Lexi Walker, a game with producer and composer Stephen Nelson of combining musical scores with popular songs, and celebrating member Brad Robins’s birthday. The gentlemen – Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever – expressed their love for BYU-Idaho, joking throughout the show about bringing the audience on tour with them. The last time they performed in Rexburg was in the fall of 2015, and they can’t wait to return and perform again in the future.