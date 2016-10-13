BYU-Idaho welcomes new grad plan tool

There is a new tool called I-Plan where everyone can set up their grad plan without having to get it approved by advisors.

“Students are excited about it; students are able to validate their plan on their own without our help,” said Susan Garner, an Academic Discovery coordinator.

Garner said the design and web layout provides and organizes any information regarding students’ education as well as ways a student can improve their education.

“On our end, it helps us to spend less time approving plans,” Garner said. “Because students are validating on their own, it brings us to do other advising topics that we feel are important.”

Garner said there were many complications with the old grad plan for full-time students.

“The frustrations with the old one has always been super slow,” said Mindee Larsen, a sophomore studying communications. “I’m hoping with this new grad plan that I can just click on it and it will do it for me.”

This new tool is helpful for students who are taking more than 15 credits and have a busy schedule. With this tool, students don’t have to go out of their way to get appointments with advisors just to get their plan approved, according to Mindee Larsen.

James Gordon, project manager at the Academic Discovery Center and co-creator of the new I-Plan, said the plan went live first for English majors in February of this year. Since then, more than 10,000 students have become acquainted with it.

The I-Plan is currently being implemented only with students who are studying English or communications.

“We started working on this 4 1/2 years ago — at that point, all we had was an idea,” Gordon said.

This new tool provides a different advising program for students than what any other universities use. When BYU-Idaho used to be Ricks College, the advising program was old fashioned.

Students had a schedule and the school catalog, and if a student did not take advantage of that catalog, any information had to come straight from an advisor, according to BYU-Idaho’s academic history.

Gordon said this way of academic advising caused problems for students working towards graduation.

“That’s what differentiates I-Plan from any other tool out there right now,” Gordon said. “We cover questions and needs students have from the time they are accepted till the time of graduation. It’s exciting to see all these tools under one website — to see one application do all these amazing things.”

The I-Plan tool system creates a recommended plan students can work on. Students are more accountable for their graduation plan but if they have any questions they can go to advisors for help, according to the I-Plan webpage.

“The purpose of the school is to prepare the students to be more productive,” said Santiago Vaca Guzman, a senior studying business. “I believe this will lead people to come and ask themselves questions. Now going to an advising center isn’t going to a place to get your grad plan approved but a place to get advice.”

Vaca Guzman said this new tool not only helps the students but also helps the advisors.

“It elevates everything,” Vaca Guzman said. “I hope to have conversations with students that are more elevated such as, ‘What is the best job in my major?’ That is a question that has been asked only four or five times in the past month. I feel that now they will have to go to this grad plan tool to do it themselves and we as advisors will have a different conversation.”