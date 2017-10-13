BYU-Idaho will soon be closing Badger Creek

BYU-Idaho will be closing Badger Creek also known as the Outdoor Learning Center.

“The University has decided to close Badger Creek,” Brett Crandall, BYU-I media relations manager said. “It’s in an effort to strategically reduce and simplify campus programs.”

According to byui.edu, “The BYU-Idaho Outdoor Learning Center has provided deeply significant experiences for the University and community since 1979. This facility has been dedicated President Bruce C. Hafen and President David A. Bednar to be a place of spiritual growth and learning for all those who experience the spirit of Badger Creek.”

Derek Fay, Student Activities Managing Director, said there isn’t an exact date yet when Badger Creek will be actually closing.

He said even though Badger Creek will be closing, students can still have a similar experience that they had at badger Creek with student activities. They will have outdoor activities which students can participate in every semester.

