BYU-Idaho’s first ever campus-wide tour invites prospective students

On Friday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., high school students from all over the country will be joining BYU-Idaho for a campus-wide tour. Tour guides and faculty will give students and parents tours and information about admission, financial aid, housing, etc. The admission office is hoping to give prospective students an idea of what BYU-I is really about.

“It’s important for students to not only discredit [stereotypes] about the school, but it also gives them the vibe of what it would be like to go to school here,” said Maddie Massagli, a campus tour guide and senior studying business entrepreneurship.

Benjamin Hyde, the admissions coordinator who oversees the event, said, “One of the best ways to help people understand what BYU-Idaho is getting them on campus.”

McCall Richardson, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, is also in charge of the event. She said she chose to take on this event as her senior project because she is very passionate about campus tours.

Richardson said she did not want to go to BYU-I because of the reputation it has in Utah, but her dad persuaded her to go to BYU-I to take a tour. After the tour, she said she realized all it had to offer.

“They don’t understand who we are and what we have to offer,” Hyde said. “We wanted to gives students an opportunity to come and really see what BYU-Idaho is really about.”

Students can meet with the specific departments and see what they have to offer, unlike the private/group tours regularly given. The tour will end with a department fair where each department and organizations of BYU-I will have booths set up in which the prospective students can get more information about their interests and gain those relationships with department staff before they come to school.

Hyde said 500-600 students are expected to come. Utah schools will be on fall break and admissions usually get a lot of those students up here for tours so they thought that this weekend would be the perfect time to give one big tour and get students excited about coming to BYU-I.

Students can go to www.byui.edu/admissions/byui-campus-day to register for BYU-Idaho Campus Day and get more information about parking, shuttle services and Rexburg lodging.