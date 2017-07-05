BYU-Idaho’s Spring Commencement speaker announced

On Tuesday, July 18 General Authority Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Devn Cornish, will address the 2,080 Spring Semester graduates of Brigham Young University – Idaho.

The Spring Semester Commencement will start at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Elder Cornish was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2011. He married his wife, Elaine Simmons, in August 1973 and are the parents of six children.

Accompanying Elder Cornish at the spring commencement will be the former president of BYU-Idaho (2005-2015) Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System.