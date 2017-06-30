BYU-I’s Dance Alliance to tour Canada

Extravadance is a show put on by the dance department every semester. There are two different dance companies: Collegiate and Dance Alliance.
Collegiate is a group with a one-semester commitment that performs in the fall and winter semesters. Dance Alliance is a group with a two-semester commitment that performs winter and spring.
After Dance Alliance performs in Extravadance each spring, they take their show on tour for two weeks.
“We have a two-week tour where we perform almost every night,” said Catherine Hinck, a member of Dance Alliance and a junior majoring in Interdisciplinary studies. “We perform in a number of various venues, like super fancy, high-end stages, or we even perform on high school gym floors too.”
On byui.edu/dance/get-involved/dance-alliance, it reads, “Dance Alliance is a distinctive dance company representing BYU-Idaho. This company is made up of 36 dancers.”
Alleigh Taylor, a member of Dance Alliance and a senior studying dance, said they are going to Canada this year.
“The show is about storytelling,” Taylor said. “We have taken some really well known stories and are portraying them, and we also have other dances. But it’s mainly about how everyone has a story, and we are trying to make them think ‘what is their story?’.”
Dance Alliance leaves for the two-week tour July 18 and will return on Aug. 2.
Kendall Moore, a Dance Alliance member and a senior studying exercise physiology, said they are going to Canada not to just represent BYU-Idaho, but the Church as well.
“We were actually asked and invited to perform and represent the Church in a celebration that Canada is having this summer,” said Moore. “This is my third time being on the Dance Alliance team, and typically we just represent the school. But this time, we were also asked by the Church to go represent as well, so that’s really exciting.”
July 1 is when Canada celebrates becoming a Dominion (instead of a colony) under British rule and established itself as a semi-autonomous nation, reported USAToday.com.
The Canadian national holiday is celebrated with parades, music concerts, fireworks, barbecues and many outdoor activities, and Dance Alliance will have the opportunity to perform in the celebration.
The dancers usually pay for most of the cost of costumes and travel expenses. However, because they are also representing the school, BYU-I is paying for a portion of the cost.
“On tour, we are able to be missionaries through our example and bear our testimonies through our movement,” said Taylor. “It is an extremely unique experience.”
Hinck said after the shows they perform on tour, they go out and talk to audience members and thank them for coming.
Hinck said random strangers will line up to talk to her and other Dance Alliance members to express their gratitude and appreciation for the show and how it impacted their lives in a profound way.
“I have had a number of people tell me that they were truly able to feel the spirit so strongly during our show, and that is extremely comforting and nice to hear; that our show can touch so many people and have such a great impact on their lives,” said Hinck.