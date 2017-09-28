BYU is selling caffeine on their campus and students have officially lost their minds

On Sept. 21, BYU announced their dining services will now be offering caffeinated beverages for the first time in over 50 years.

Everyone – BYU students and bystanders alike – took social media by storm. Here are some of the reactions:

Thousands of #BYU students today: "Wait, drinking caffeine isn't against the Word of Wisdom?" #BYUcaffeine pic.twitter.com/bpjynKZMUH — Josh Gibbons (@jgibs19) September 22, 2017

BYU: we're gonna sell caffeine on campus

Me: pic.twitter.com/kMVI3UOVqL — Ryan Kerr (@rkerrtwo) September 21, 2017

“Tell us something interesting about yourself”

“I was a student at BYU when they legalized caffeine” — Trevor Gibby (@TrevorGibby1) September 21, 2017

JUST SAW THE @CocaCola TRUCK PULL OUT OF THE BYU PARKING LOT AND I FEEL LIKE I LEGITIMATELY WITNESSED A MIRACLE. — Lil Amelz (@ameliacakes) September 21, 2017

Turns out, BYU and BYU-Idaho students were not the only ones who noticed. NPR reported the historical event and clarified for their readers that the LDS Word of Wisdom does not prohibit the consumption of caffeine.

Jason Carter, assistant general manager of BYU Dining Services, told KSL News that he and his team have been busy restocking the caffeinated sodas every few hours.

With these new changes at BYU, many BYU-I students are wondering if and when their school will sell caffeinated sodas.

Soooo, if #BYU gets to sell caffeine on campus now does that mean #BYUI does too? I mean, its only fair. This is not a request. I DEMAND IT. — Emily Hodges (@emilydawnh) September 22, 2017

Brett Crandall, the media relations manager for BYU-I, said there is no plan to sell caffeinated beverages on campus.

For the foreseeable future, BYU-I students will just have to continue to get their Dr. Pepper fix somewhere else.