BYU-I offers a solution for students who struggle with math

Math is one of those subjects almost every student struggles with, in their early academic life. But, when students get to college, they are expected to jump right into collegiate level math, and they may not be ready or able to keep up with it.

“All across the nation, many students are not ready to handle collegiate level math,” said Rich Llewellyn, head of the developmental math program at BYU-Idaho. “In fact, 20 years ago, statistics show that one-third of all entering college freshman couldn’t handle college-level math, and that’s a lot.”

Llewellyn has been chair of the developmental program at BYU-I for over 20 years now. He said numbers, in general, are still not good, but through this program, he has seen a lot of improvement with students and their grades.

“When I first started, we didn’t have a developmental math program,” he said. “They shuffled all the students into a big room. So, they had over 100 students in one huge room. … When you walked in, you were given a paper, and on that paper was the syllabus for four different classes.”

He said based on the student’s ability, the students would self-diagnose which class they should be in. They would get the book, sit there and would study at their own pace. And just like that, a lot of other universities have their students, the majority of time being a freshman, fail a class they were not ready to take in the first place.

“Here’s the problem though, it’s a big word in collegiate education: retention,” Llewellyn said. “Remember, the students at the college level are customers, and if they’re failing and leaving the school and you are not retaining them, you have to go out and recruit more students to come in, so you are losing that revenue.”

Llewellyn said every time a freshman fails a class, it increases their chances of dropping out of school by a certain percentage. That led the board of trustees to want to invest in some kind of program that would help students succeed in this specific subject and thus in their academic career.

But he said there was one major problem like in many other institutions, not a lot of money is put into programs like the developmental math because they are not a career or major related. That means money will not come back as a result of it, like it does in business schools, for example.

“BYU-Idaho is different because we are funded by the Church,” Llewellyn said. “Brigham Young University–Idaho is a church school, that means the ‘decision-making power’ is in the hand of the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve and the general leaders of the Church. They are the board of trustees that make decisions that impact the school.”

He said the board of trustees understand the value of developmental education in building a solid framework and foundation for students to build on and they will make the decision that better fits to improve students’ success in school.

“I’ve been around a lot of places and a lot of it has to do with administrative support,” said Daniel Baird, a full-time faculty member in the developmental math program. “We have a lot of support from administration, and we are able to do things that other universities aren’t able to do.”

Meaning this developmental program is impacting students’ academic lives for the better. Empowering students to believe themselves and find the career path they really love, not the one with least resistance.

“I have seen students start out programs, hoping they can select a major that has as little math as possible, but after this program, they leave with the ‘I can do this’ mindset,” Baird said. “And that is probably the best thing we have to offer.”

Baird said since the beginning of the program, students’ grades have improved a lot, leading them to take other courses and their academic decisions with confidence.

“Our passing rates skyrocketed,” Llewellyn said. “We started going from normal national average of failing the majority of students in these classes to getting A’s and B’s at the rate of 80-90 percent of the students enrolled. That was huge.”

He said students are leaving every class period not only more knowledgeable but also more confident to do what they thought was too hard or impossible.

“You know, probably the most wonderful thing about this program is we are not just trying to teach math, we are trying to build confidence in the hearts and minds of the young adults students here at BYU-Idaho,” Llewellyn said.

He said this class helps students overcome a challenge, and “realize if you can overcome something you’re really not good at, then you can do this in other things in your life. You can do this.”